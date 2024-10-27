Yemen’s armed forces conduct joint maritime, ground exercise amid regional tensions

According to reports from Yemen’s Al-Masirah News, the Yemeni armed forces released images of the exercise, demonstrating their operational readiness against potential aggressors. The exercise involved simulating four waves of hypothetical attacks on Yemeni territory, showcasing the response capabilities of Yemen's military in both maritime and terrestrial domains.

The drill included various combat scenarios, including defensive and offensive maneuvers, against enemy incursions along coastlines, urban areas, deserts, and mountainous regions.

Additionally, the armed forces simulated the participation of popular mobilization units in defending Yemen against hypothetical enemy forces attempting to seize control of villages.

In recent months, the Yemeni military has targeted several Zionist vessels and those heading to occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. The Yemeni army has also conducted multiple successful missile and drone strikes against occupied territories, particularly Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s armed forces have pledged to continue their operations against Israeli ships and those bound for occupied territories in the Red Sea until the Zionist regime ceases its attacks on Gaza.

9341**2050