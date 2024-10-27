Hamas, PIJ claim massive attack on Israeli regime soldiers in Tel Aviv

The resistance groups stressed that the attack was a natural response to ongoing Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas congratulated the successful completion of the operation, vowing to compel the Zionist regime to pay the price of its brutal crimes.

The PIJ also issued a statement which said this incident confirms that the resistance still holds the initiative and is always prepared to deliver painful blows to this occupying regime.

The Popular Resistance Committees have also stated that the operation was a heavy blow to the “fragmented and weak” security and military organizations of the Zionist regime.

In another statement, Hezbollah of Lebanon described the martyrdom-seeking operation as a natural response to Zionist aggression.

The statements came after a truck overran a large group of Zionist soldiers near Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday, killing six, with at least 50 others wounded.

