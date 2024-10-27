Four Israeli troops killed in clashes with Hezbollah

The new killings bring to 36 the total number of Israeli troops killed since the occupying regime invaded southern Lebanon on September 30.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday that the troops were killed during combat in southern Lebanon.”

Earlier, Hezbollah said it had targeted an Israeli infantry group that was advancing in the town of Hula, using a guided missile.

The resistance movement said a number of Israeli troops were killed and wounded in the missile strike.

Hezbollah also said that it has launched a drone strike at an Israeli “military industries company” southwest of Acre.

Multiple Israelis were wounded in the attack.

