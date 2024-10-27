Iran slams Britain’s position regarding Israel’s attack on Iran

In a post on its X account on Sunday, the Iranian Embassy in the UK wrote, “To align Britain’s position regarding Israel’s attack on Iran with the United Nations Charter and international laws and norms, it would be as follows: The UK government strongly condemns this attack as a violation of Iran’s national sovereignty. The United Kingdom calls for a United Nations Security Council meeting to address and condemn this action."

It added, “Iran has the right to respond to this violation, we urge Iran to prioritize efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and to focus on preventing the continuation of genocide by the Israeli regime in Gaza, as it has stated. The Israeli regime must be held accountable without delay”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the first G7 leader to respond to the Israeli aggression towards Iran, urging restraint from Iran without condemning the aggression of the Zionist regime.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully intercepted and confronted Israeli acts of aggression.

The statement added that some limited damage occurred in some areas, and an investigation is underway to assess the extent of the damage.

