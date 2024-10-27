Ex-UK official says shocked by West’s double standards on Israel aggression against Iran

Speaking to the IRNA in London, UK, on Sunday, Williamson said the Israeli regime’s airstrike against the Islamic Republic was rude and provocative.

In his remarks, the ex-British MP criticized the Western leaders who baselessly claim that Israel is entitled to defend itself in order to diplomatically justify the regime’s genocidal acts in Gaza.

Meanwhile, they call on Iran to exercise restraint, he added.

The ordinary people from across the world are witnessing those leaders’ hypocrisy and are angry at such a behavior, Williamson underlined.

Early on Saturday (October 26), the public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully.

Then, the UK and Germany called on Iran exercise restraint and not to retaliate. Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urged all sides to exercise the maximum level of restraint in order to prevent from aggravation of uncontrollable tensions which will be of benefit to no one.

The Islamic Republic of Iran says it has the legitimate right to respond to such criminal attacks in due time. Then it called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold an emergency meeting on the issue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns these deliberate acts of aggression by the Zionist regime in the strongest terms. Israel’s unlawful attacks violate the foundational principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, which strictly prohibits the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any state. Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilize an already fragile region,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said in his letters to the UN chief and the UNSC president.

