Some Hebrew-language sources say that a truck has run over dozens of Zionist settlers at the Glilot junction near the headquarters of Mossad in Tel Aviv, injuring 40 people, some of whom are in critical condition. At least 50 people were injured in this incident.

According to this report, the security forces of the Zionist regime shot at the truck driver.

Israel Hayom wrote that some 15 Zionist settlers who were among 40 people run over by a truck in Tel Aviv are in critical condition.

Sources announced that most of the injured were Zionist soldiers who were going to their bases.

All the wounded are soldiers of the military intelligence unit 8200 of Glilot base.

