Iran FM: US complicity in Israel’s escalation of regional tensions is obvious

Araghchi made the comment during an interview on Iran’s national TV on Sunday, a day after Israel attacked Iranian military sites.

“The US complicity in Israel’s aggression early on Saturday is crystal clear for us”, the foreign minister said.

Citing a statement by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, he said that Israel used US-controlled airspace to conduct its aggression. This is in addition to the defense equipment the US had previously provided to Israel, Araghchi added.

“In our view, the complicity of the United States in the crimes of the Zionist regime and in creating tension in the region is quite obvious”, the top diplomat said, adding that the complicity is not limited to the latest Israeli aggression on Iran.

"It seems to be a well-established fact that without the US, Israel has no power in the region. It is not just about the operation carried out against Iran, but in all the operations [the regime] has conducted in Gaza, Lebanon, and elsewhere”, Araghchi said.

He added that Iran believes that the US has been complicit in all those cases carried out with its political support, as Washington has prevented even the smallest anti-Israel statement from being issued in international bodies.

Further in his remarks, Araghchi said that a large number of countries, inside and outside the region, have condemned the latest Israeli aggression on Iran.

He also said he had written a letter to the UN chief, demanding him convene an immediate UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli aggression.

