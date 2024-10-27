Explosions heard at US military base in eastern Syria

Sounds of several explosions were heard at the US base in the Al-Omar oil field early on Sunday, according to Syrian and Iraqi media reports.

No further information has been released yet.

Al-Omar is the largest Syrian oil field, which is currently occupied by the US. The Syrian government has time and again lodged complaints with the UN about the presence of US forces in the east and northeast of the country.

The government in Damascus says American troops are looting Syrian oil.

