Palestinians won't back down against Israeli brutal atrocities: Hamas

Hamas on Sunday reacted to the recent crime committed by the Israeli regime in northern Gaza Strip.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed after an Israeli strike destroyed several buildings in a residential area of Beit Lahiya in besieged northern Gaza, with the Health Ministry describing it as a “horrific massacre”, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

At least 35 people were killed on Saturday evening with dozens more wounded, added the source.

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that many of the killed and injured are children, women and the elderly.

In a statement carried by Palestine Shehab news agency, Hamas said that the brutal crime of the Zionist army in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip by targeting a residential block containing five houses inhabited by dozens of civilians is one of the most brutal genocides against the Palestinian nation while amid the silence and inactivity of the world.

In a separate statement, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement condemned the recent Israeli crime.

We hold the US government and the so-called international community and the countries that accompany with the regime responsible for the continuation of the crimes against the Palestinians, it said.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has exceeded 42,718 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The number of fatalities from Israel’s yearlong war on the enclave is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

