EU stance on Zionist regime’s attack against Iran rapped

“The EU stance strikingly falls short of condemning the Israeli regime’s attack against Iran in violation of the country’s sovereignty,” the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran published a message on its X social network on Saturday night.

The post added: “This stance shows that the EU and its member states prioritize their narrow-minded interests above international laws and the so-called rules-based system”.

Earlier, the European Union spokeswomen issued a statement, without condemning the aggressive action of the Zionist regime against Iran, and called for maximum restraint from both sides to prevent the escalation of tensions.

In a statement, a copy of which was published on the bloc’s website, Nabila Massrali claimed: “Israel's retaliatory attack against Iran occurred amid severe & growing regional tensions”.

While stating that the dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliatory measures causes further expansion of regional conflicts and acknowledging Israel's right to defend itself said: “The European Union calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid escalation.”

“We remain fully committed to lowering tensions and de-escalating escalation”, she further claimed.

Other European governments have also adopted similar stance on Israeli aggression and provocations, and called on Iran to exercise restraint without condemning the Zionist regime’s criminal behavior in the region.

That after Iran’s air defense base announced successfully intercepting and countering the aerial strikes launched overnight Friday by the Zionist regime on military facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The Israeli attacks had sparked global condemnations except from the Zionist Regime’s European and American backers.

4399