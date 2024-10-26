Iran’s air defense power humiliated Zionist regime: MP

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told IRNA on Saturday that the Zionist regime’s predawn strikes on Iranian positions were intended to boost the morale of its forces following previous defeats.

“While residents in the occupied territories were in shelters, life continued as usual for Iranians,” Boroujerdi said.

He asserted that Israel’s strike was a "major miscalculation", noting that Iran's air defenses intercepted and neutralized multiple attacks, displaying power exceeding Israel’s Iron Dome.

The Iranian lawmaker underscored Iran's right to respond, calling Tel Aviv’s actions an "overt violation" of Iranian territory, which, he emphasized, yielded no strategic benefits for the regime.

Boroujerdi further remarked that Zionist officials had guided this operation from their shelters, also preemptively advising residents of the occupied territories to seek shelter, fearing potential retaliation.

