Iran condemns MEPs’ allegations against Islamic Republic

In a statement on Saturday, a copy of which was obtained by IRNA, the embassy emphasized that Iran, which is a victim of terrorism itself and is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, categorically rejects any allegations regarding the involvement of Iranian-related entities in purported threats within Europe.

The statement further refuted claims about the alleged shipment of missiles by Iran for use in the Ukraine war, reiterating that Iran's policy of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict has been made clear.

It added that Tehran supports the resolution of problems and disputes through diplomacy.

The embassy urged members of the European Parliament to focus on the real threats posed by the Israeli regime not only to Gaza and Lebanon, but the entire West Asian region. It warned that Israeli atrocities have catastrophic consequences for civilians, human rights, and regional and international peace and stability.

During a debate at the European Parliament on October 22, some members accused Iran of destabilizing activities in Europe and called for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to be blacklisted.

