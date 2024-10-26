Iran says oil facilities, electrical grid operating normally after Israeli attacks

According to the investigations, none of the country’s oil facilities were damaged and the activity in this industry is normal.

Meanwhile, CEO of Iran Grid Management Company Mahdi Moghimzadeh told IRNA that Iran’s electricity grid is in normal condition and no special problems have been reported.

Necessary plans have been made in the Energy Ministry in case an accident occurs, he added.

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan were intercepted and countered successfully.

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic’s air defense force confirmed the airstrikes, stating they were part of Israel’s escalating measures and caused limited damage.

Despite Iran’s warnings against Israel’s adventurous actions, this aggression occurred, the statement said.

The statement also urged people to remain calm, maintain solidarity, and rely only on news from state media. It called on the nation to ignore enemy media rumors.

9376**4354