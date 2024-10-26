Oct 26, 2024, 1:01 PM
Air Defense Force revived national pride of Iranians: Government

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has hailed the country's air defense force for their powerful action to defend military sites against the latest Israeli attacks, saying that the action revived Iranians’ national pride.

The people of Iran are proud of their country’s defense power and trust it, Mohajerani said on Saturday.

Citing official statements by the Iranian defense force, the spokeswoman said that only minor damage has been caused, calling on people to not pay attention to rumors and fake images circulated by “certain media outlets” and follow up news through official channels.

Iran is powerful and such evil acts cannot create issues for it, she said, adding that the country is currently in a normal situation and even flights have been resumed.

Earlier on Saturday, the public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement, announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan were intercepted and countered successfully.

