Four Iran Army forces martyred in Israeli aggression

In a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army said the two forces were martyred while defending the country’s security and preventing harm to the Iranian nation and interests. Two others were injured while defending Iran's airspace and later succumbed to their wounds.

Earlier, Iran’s air defense force announced that the Israeli regime attacked military sites in the three provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, saying the attacks were successfully thwarted.

