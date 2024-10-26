Iran happy electricity connections improved in Cuba

Iran reaffirms solidarity with and support for the Cuban nation and government as they are trying to “overcome the challenging economic conditions,” Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh wrote on his X account on Friday.

“The current ordeal and hardship of the Cuban people is a direct result of the illegal and anti-human rights sanctions of the US over the past 66 years against this country, which has caused the deterioration and exhaustion of the civil and economic infrastructure of Cuba,” he said.

“The US is obviously responsible for the impacts and consequences of the illegal and unjustified sanctions against the Cuban people, which constitute gross violation of the major fundamental human rights of Cubans and are, in many cases, a crime against humanity, and Washington must be held accountable over this issue.”

Cuba is suffering from a severe energy crisis due to disruptions created by the US sanctions to provide fuel supply for the country.

On October 17, a widespread blackout impacted around 50% of the Latin American country.

1483**4354