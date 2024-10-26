Tehran Oil Refinery's activities underway as usual: Official

There has been no attack on the facilities of this refinery and the production in this refining unit of the country continues as usual, Shaker Khafaie said on Saturday.

He also rejected any attack on the facilities of Tehran Oil Refinery and announced the full readiness of the passive defense for possible incidents.

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully.

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic’s air defense system command confirmed the airstrikes, stating they were part of Israel's escalating measures and caused limited damage.

Despite Iran’s warnings against Israel’s adventurous actions, this aggression occurred, the statement said.

The statement also urged people to remain calm, maintain solidarity, and rely only on news from state media. It called on the nation to ignore enemy media rumors.

9376**9417