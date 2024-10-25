Iranian young defender joins Spain's Leganés

Nima Andarz, who emerged from the FC Kia academy, made his name in Iranian football before being selected for the national U-17 team.

The 18-year-old footballer has signed a four-year contract with Leganés, competing in Spain’s LaLiga.

Andarz began his journey with Leganés by training with the club's second team.

However, he recently suffered an injury during a training camp with the Iranian U-17 team in Dubai. He is currently in recovery and undergoing individual training to regain his fitness.

