Hezbollah carries out 16 missile operations against Zionist targets

In separate statements on Friday, the resistance group said it had conducted missile and rocket attacks on different targets across the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Israeli Army Radio said that at least 20 Zionist soldiers were injured in Hezbollah attacks near Galilee.

The Zionist military has conducted an extensive military operation in southern Lebanon since September 23, facing strong resistance from Hezbollah.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, these Israeli attacks have so far resulted in 2,593 fatalities and thousands more wounded.

