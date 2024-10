Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dispatched his sons to the Hamas office in Tehran on Friday to convey his message over the martyrdom of the resistance group’s leader.

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar war martyred in clashes with Zionist forces in Gaza on October 16. Sinwar was chosen as Hamas leader after his predecessor Martyred Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Zionist regime's attack in Tehran on July 31. 9341**9417