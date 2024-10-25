Iran condemns Zionist regime's killing of three journalists in southern Lebanon

He said that the killing of the three media people, who worked for Lebanon’s Al Manar and Al Mayadeen news outlets, was another example of Israel’s ongoing war crimes

Baghaei noted that 180 journalists have been killed by Israeli forces over the past year.

He emphasized that journalists and media people are protected under international humanitarian law.

Citing the 1949 Geneva Conventions, particularly the Third Geneva Convention, and the 1977 Additional Protocols, especially Article 79 of the first additional protocol, Baghaei highlighted that these agreements afford journalists serving in conflict zones and their equipment immunity as non-combatants.

In a post on X in Arabic Language on Friday, Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani also said that this is a “targeted state-sponsored assassination” to keep the world unaware of the Zionist crimes being committed in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Geneva Conventions and the law protecting the lives of journalists in wartime were established to ensure that the flow of information serves as a barrier against crimes occurring in silence, she said.

9341**9417