The Zionist forces have launched extensive military operations in northern Gaza, compelling residents to evacuate southward. The entry of essential supplies, including water, food, and medical aid, has been severely restricted as violent killings continue.

Over the past three weeks, at least 770 individuals have reportedly been martyred, with more than 1,000 injured. Thousands have been displaced, and numerous homes and shelters for the displaced have been destroyed amid the hostilities.

Reports from Zionist and Western sources have highlighted a plan known as the "Generals' Plan," aimed at the forced relocation of 400,000 residents from northern Gaza to a designated area in southern Gaza called " Netzarim." This strategy has reportedly moved forward in recent weeks.

The Netzarim road, completed in February of the previous year, effectively divides the Gaza Strip into northern and southern sectors, facilitating the planned evacuation.

