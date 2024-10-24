Oct 24, 2024, 11:36 PM
Iranian, Indian FMs meet on sidelines of BRICS summit

Tehran, IRNA- The foreign ministers of Iran and India met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia and discussed various issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in Russia to participate in the BRICS Summit, met with the Indian Foreign Minister in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday and the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues. 

