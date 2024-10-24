President Pezeshkian returns to Tehran after attending BRICS summit in Russia

During this trip, President Pezeshkian also met and talked with 10 heads of countries participating in this summit, including the presidents of Russia, China, Egypt, South Africa, Belarus, Venezuela and Bolivia, the head of the UAE and the prime ministers of India and Ethiopia.

The 16th summit of the BRICS group was held in Kazan, Russia on October 22-24, and President Pezeshkian participated in this summit as one of the leaders of the BRICS member states and at the official invitation of the Russian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

2050