Supreme Leader's sends message on martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine

"Even today, Hezbollah is the strongest defender of Lebanon and the strongest shield against the greed of the Zionist regime, which has been aiming for the division of Lebanon for a long time," Iran's Supreme Leader said.

"He was one of the most prominent personalities of Hezbollah and a constant friend and companion of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah, with the tact and courage of leaders like him, was able to protect Lebanon from the danger of disintegration and to neutralize the threat of the usurping regime, whose brutal and cruel army sometimes even kicked Beirut," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He stressed that the enemy tries to deny the altruist role of Hezbollah for Lebanon.

"Sympathizers of Lebanon should not let this false statement be heard from their throats," the Supreme Leader added.

He pointed out that Hezbollah is alive and growing and plays its historical role, saying that as always, the Islamic Republic will help the Quds Mujahideen and those resisting the occupation of the criminal gang that usurped Palestine, God willing.

"I congratulate and offer my condolences to the beloved family, relatives and comrades in all fronts of the resistance on the martyrdom of our beloved Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine," Ayatollah Khamenei further stated.

2050