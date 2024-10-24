Hamas says taking diplomatic action to counter Israeli ‘General's Plan’

Hamas announced in a statement on Thursday that its leadership has begun taking political and diplomatic efforts to thwart the plan and halt the atrocities being committed by the Zionists in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the north, the Palestinian Sama News reported.

Hamas said, during political contacts, it has warned against the implementation of the so-called "General's Plan" and the ensuing displacement and destruction, saying that delegations have been sent to Turkiye, Qatar and Russia. Hamas contacts include those with Egypt, the United Nations, and Iran as well, the statement said.

Hamas also said that contacts with several other countries at the level of leaders and officials in the region are expected to be completed.

The movement at the same time called on media to expose daily crimes being committed by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime began a military offensive in the northern Gaza Strip 20 days ago, ordering people to leave the area. The regime has also cut off humanitarian aid to starve Gazans in the north in order to increase pressure on them. The offensive is believed to be part of a plan of ethnically cleansing northern Gaza, which was put forward by a retired Israeli general.

