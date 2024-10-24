Iranian, Bolivian presidents discuss mutual, international issues

On Thursday, Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora came to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s residence in Kazan, Russia, to discuss key areas of cooperation, bilateral relations, and international issues.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit, the Iranian president emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation in light of mutual capacities and opportunities.

Pezeshkian also referred to the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime and its attempts to escalate tensions, stating that the only solution to halt this trend and restore peace and tranquility to the region is to end the unwavering support of the US and certain Western governments for the Tel Aviv regime.

The Bolivian president, for his part, expressed his country's interest and readiness to enhance relations with Iran in various fields.

Arce Catacora also voiced concern over the expansion of tensions in the West Asia region, calling for pressure on the Israeli regime to stop the war and avoid further escalation.

The Iranian president concluded his three-day visit to Russia and headed back to Tehran on Thursday evening. In Russia, he participated in the BRICS and BRICS Plus summits.

This trip marked Pezeshkian's first visit to Russia and his fifth foreign trip since he took office in late July.

