Iran condemns terror attack on Turkish aerospace firm

In a statement on Wednesday night, Baghaei offered condolences to families of the victims of this terrorist attack as well as to the people and government of the neighboring and friendly country, and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further noted that terrorism is deplorable in all forms, adding that the Islamic Republic is ready to work with other countries particularly its neighbors to prevent and confront this inhumane phenomenon.

According to IRNA, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced the terrorist attack on the headquarters of the country's aerospace company in the capital Ankara earlier on Wednesday.

The attack left at least five people dead and 22 others injured. Two terrorists involved in the attack were killed in an exchange with Turkish security forces.

