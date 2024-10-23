Israeli assassination of Safieddine sparks regional, int’l reactions

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reacted in a statement on Wednesday night to the assassination of Safieddin, saying the Zionist regime's crime of assassinating "our symbols and leaders will never be able to extinguish the fire of resistance".

While hailing Safieddin for his service to Hezbollah and sacrificing his life for the sake of the Palestinian cause, Hamas emphasized that the Zionists will never be able to weaken the determination of resistance forces by assassinating leaders and commanders.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas issued a separate statement and said: We offer our condolences over the martyrdom of Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, the great resistance commander of the Lebanese resistance, who was assassinated in an air attack by the criminal Zionist regime. We also appreciate his efforts for supporting the Palestinian nation and the resistance as well as strengthening the resistance front.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, a resistance group operating in both Gaza and the West Bank, in a statement, congratulated and condoled the martyrdom of Seyyed Safieddine to Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Lebanese nation, the Islamic Ummah and supporters of the resistance front around the world.

This movement also appreciated the great sacrifices made by Hezbollah fighters and leadership in support of the Palestinian nation despite the aggression and conspiracy of the Zionist regime and its backers.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement released several statements, condoled the martyrdom of Saffiedine and praised his struggle and resistance against the occupying Zionist regime.

While remembering Martyr Saffiedine as one of main supporters of the Palestinian cause, the statement added that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad considers the loss of this figure along with other leaders of Hezbollah a painful tragedy.

Spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in a message offered his condolences, sympathy and congratulation over the martyrdom of Seyyed Hashem Saffiedine to Hezbollah, the supporters of the Islamic resistance and the family of the martyr.

The Nujaba Movement of Iraq or Ḥaraka Ḥizballāh an-Nujabā, in a statement, congratulated and condoled Lebanon’s Hezbollah on the martyrdom of Seyyed Hashem Saffiedine and said that this brave warrior was assassinated by the Zionists, the enemy of Islam and humanity.

Leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq Ammar al-Hakim offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Seyyed Saffiedine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council in the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut by the Zionist regime, to the Islamic ummah, the Lebanese nation and the heroic resistance.

Hakim on his Telegram page wrote: "This great calamity will definitely be an incentive for the brave heroes of the resistance to continue the path to victory."

