Iran rejects allegations of election interference, says doesn’t engage in US internal uproars

Iran rejects allegations of election interference, says doesn't engage in US internal uproars

New York, IRNA – Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has dismissed allegations of the country’s interference in the November presidential election in the US, calling them unfounded and inadmissible.

“Already devoid of any credibility and legitimacy, such allegations are fundamentally unfounded, and wholly inadmissible”, the mission said on Wednesday.

It added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not engage in the internal uproars or electoral controversies of the United States. Having already unequivocally and repeatedly announced, Iran neither has any motive nor intent to interfere in the US election; and, it therefore categorically repudiates such accusations.”

The continued perpetuation of such unfounded claims will only serve to undermine their credibility, the statement further said.

The reaction came after an unnamed US intelligence official alleged that Iran, China and Russia plan to create division among Americans ahead of the presidential election on November 5.

