Iranian officials extend condolences on Saffiedine’s martyrdom

President Pezeshkian issued a message on Wednesday hours after Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement confirmed the martyrdom of Hashem Saffiedine in an Israeli attack in capital Beirut.

He said that Saffiedine spent his whole life to courageously defend the innocent people of Palestine and Lebanon, and to strengthen the resistance front.

Although the martyrdom of Saffiedine is a great loss for the axis of resistance and the Lebanese nation, it will open a new chapter in the struggle against the Zionist occupiers, the Iranian president noted.

Pezeshkian also referred to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in late September. He said that despite Nasrallah’s martyrdom, Hezbollah has remained strong and is powerfully pursuing its goals, dealing heavy blows to the regime.

In a message of condolence, Vice-president Mohammad Reza Aref praised Saffiedine as a symbol of courage and resilience against tyranny.

Aref said that the martyrdom of the senior Hezbollah official is a great loss, but it will make more fighters join the resistance front, who will continue his path.

Mohammad Mokhber, advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, also issued a message of condolence, saying that the martyrdom of Saffiedine is a great loss, but will strengthen the resistance front.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in a message that Martyr Saffiedine was a symbol of unity, defending Islam and supporting Palestine and Lebanon, who sacrificed his life for his ideals.

Qalibaf said that the Israeli regime is brutally killing defenseless people in Lebanon and Gaza to cover up its defeats.

Top Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, in a message of condolence, said that the martyrdom of Saffiedine will strengthen the Islamic world’s unity over the Palestinian issue, and will guarantee the end of the fake Zionist regime’s occupation and criminality.

4194