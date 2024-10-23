Iran's FM blames US for persisting hegemonic policies

Speaking to a Russian news channel on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on Wednesday, Araghchi emphasized the supportive role of new member states in reshaping the global order based on justice and peace.

“The US aims to perpetuate its hostile hegemonic policies in the new world order,” he stated.

He noted that BRICS is seeing increased interest from countries wishing to join, reflecting a growing recognition of the organization’s ideology and objectives aimed at establishing a global order grounded in peace and justice.

Araghchi expressed optimism about the future of BRICS, asserting that the influence of the US is gradually waning.

He highlighted the US efforts to continue its hegemonic policies, noting that "this will not happen, as the US becomes weaker over time, and countries joining BRICS will support the change of the world order and building it on the basis of justice and peace".

The BRICS Summit, attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, is part of ongoing discussions among member states to strengthen cooperation and address global challenges.

