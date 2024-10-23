Oct 23, 2024, 7:45 PM
News ID: 85637475
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran, Egypt presidents say Israeli aggression must stop

Oct 23, 2024, 7:45 PM
News ID: 85637475
Iran, Egypt presidents say Israeli aggression must stop

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, have said the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon must stop, calling for efforts to prevent the spread of conflict to other parts of the region.

Pezeshkian and El-Sisi met on Wednesday in the Russian city of Kazan, where they are attending the summit of BRICS group of emerging economies.

The Iranian president emphasized that strengthening relations with regional countries is a priority of his administration.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war or conflict in any way,” he said.

However, the president warned that the Islamic Republic will deliver a “painful” response if the Israeli regime makes an error by attacking Iran.

“Naturally, the regime may inflict harm on Iran, but the harm it receives in response will be beyond imagination,” he said.

The Egyptian president also called for unity among Muslim nations.

“We must work together to help end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and prevent the spread of conflicts to other regions,” El-Sisi said.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .