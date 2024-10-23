Iran, Egypt presidents say Israeli aggression must stop

Pezeshkian and El-Sisi met on Wednesday in the Russian city of Kazan, where they are attending the summit of BRICS group of emerging economies.

The Iranian president emphasized that strengthening relations with regional countries is a priority of his administration.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war or conflict in any way,” he said.

However, the president warned that the Islamic Republic will deliver a “painful” response if the Israeli regime makes an error by attacking Iran.

“Naturally, the regime may inflict harm on Iran, but the harm it receives in response will be beyond imagination,” he said.

The Egyptian president also called for unity among Muslim nations.

“We must work together to help end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and prevent the spread of conflicts to other regions,” El-Sisi said.

