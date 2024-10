In a meeting with head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Hossein Pourfarzaneh on Wednesday, Qatar’s ambassador to Tehran Saad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al-Sharif expressed his satisfaction about the growing aviation cooperation between his country and Iran.

Saad also asked for an increase in the number of flights by Qatari airlines to Iran to flights 57 per week.

He also called for an updating of cooperation agreements on civil aviation between Iran and Qatar.

