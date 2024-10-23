Oct 23, 2024, 6:48 PM
Iran eyes to disrupt US totalitarianism process with Russia's help: Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Russia for its support, stating that Iran hopes to counter US totalitarianism with Russia's assistance.

President Pezeshkian met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Iranian president described the ties between Iran and Russia as strategic and inevitable, emphasizing that strong relations between the two countries would be mutually beneficial.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran and Russia could engage in constructive interactions within the BRICS framework and affirmed their commitment to continue this collaboration with vigor.

He characterized the discussions at the current BRICS summit as productive and called for the implementation of the agreed-upon policies to counteract the sanctions imposed by the US on both Iran and Russia, as well as to resist the totalitarianism that the US is attempting to enforce globally.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian urged for enhanced political, economic, cultural, scientific, and expert relations between Iran and Russia.

President Putin, for his part, emphasized that Iran and Russia share similar or closely aligned views on international and regional issues.

He stated that both countries aim to establish a fair and multipolar world order while upholding the significant role of the United Nations.

The Russian president also sent warm greetings to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praising his valuable and constructive position.

