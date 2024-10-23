Struggles of Nasrallah, Sinwar altered fate of region: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with organizers of the Congress of 15,000 Martyrs of Fars Province on Wednesday.

“If figures like martyr Sinwar had not emerged to fight until the last moment, or if great leaders like martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had not combined jihad with wisdom, courage, and sacrifice, the fate of the region would have been different,” he stated.

Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was assassinated in a massive Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on September 27, while Hamas leader Sinwar was martyred by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza on October 16.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the Israeli regime’s failure to destroy the resistance despite massacring of 50,000 innocent people with Western-provided weapons is a big defeat for the Zionist regime.

In the confrontation between the resistance front and the forces of evil, “victory belongs to the resistance” he said.

The Supreme Leader also condemned the Western politicians who remain indifferent to the suffering inflicted upon civilians, stating that their silence in the face of atrocities reveals their hypocrisy and undermines their claims of upholding human rights.

