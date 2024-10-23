Iranian president makes 5 proposals at BRICS summit in Russia

President Pezeshkian addressed the main BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday, saying that BRICS has significant and ambitious goals in three key areas: political-security, economic-financial, and cultural-people.

Referring to the global developments and the threats to peace and human security in the West Asian region, he emphasized that important steps have been taken last year to address both regional and international crises, noting that holding an extraordinary BRICS summit focused on the Gaza issue, along with other meetings at the level of deputy foreign ministers, are examples of cooperation during this period, which have yielded positive results.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran demands an immediate and permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of the occupying regime’s forces from the occupied areas, and urgent relief for the people of Gaza and Lebanese refugees.

Referring to the various meetings that have been held in the presence of the Ministers of Economy and Finance, Trade, Energy, and the Governors of Central Banks, the Iranian president made five proposals.

In his first proposal, President Pezeshkian stated, "While we should not overlook the two pillars of political-security and cultural-people, our focus for the coming year should prioritize economic-financial issues. We urge all public and private institutions in our respective countries to enhance their efforts in establishing interconnected economic and trade cooperation, and to utilize the capabilities within BRICS."

In discussing the second proposal, the President stated, "One of the most significant challenges posed by unilateralist countries to independent and freedom-seeking nations is the imposition of economic sanctions."

Pezeshkian emphasized, "Addressing these illegal sanctions requires collective action and the implementation of joint mechanisms. Fortunately, BRICS has consistently expressed its opposition to such sanctions, as reflected in the Kazan Declaration and other documents. However, to ensure that no country has the audacity or capability to impose sanctions on others in the future, we must take practical and calculated steps."

In his third proposal at the BRICS summit, he emphasized, "At present, many countries around the world are dissatisfied because the United States is using the dollar as a weapon or tool to control other nations for solving its own internal and financial problems."

The Iranian president stated, "The world recognizes that BRICS aims to diminish the dominance of the dollar and promote transactions using national currencies. These efforts, along with the introduction and utilization of digital currencies, as well as the development of platforms for new financial mechanisms and technologies such as messaging services, align with the main goals of BRICS."

The President stated that countries in the Global North have consistently hindered the access of countries in the Global South to new technologies, presenting a fourth proposal, emphasizing, "We have a duty to equip ourselves with new technologies through cooperation, information exchange, joint investments, and other measures."

Pezeshkian elaborated on his fifth suggestion, highlighting the importance of strengthening the New Development Bank (NDB), an institution emerging from the BRICS. He emphasized that by accepting new members and increasing its capital, the NDB could play a significant role in developing the infrastructure of these countries.

The Iranian president emphasized that Iran possesses significant capabilities in various fields and can foster beneficial cooperation within the BRICS group.

