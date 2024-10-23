BRICS summit opens in Russia’s Kazan with Iran’s president in attendance

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to present Iran’s views on enhancing cooperation within BRICS and hold bilateral meetings with some leaders to discuss improving relations.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia began to hold formal talks in limited and expanded formats as the agenda of the summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the leaders in his opening remarks.

The summit’s main theme is “Strengthening Multilateralism for Fair Global Development and Security.”

According to a foreign policy advisor of the Russian president, participants will discuss the settlement of regional conflicts, financial cooperation within BRICS, and potential scenarios to expand membership.

Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that issues related to Gaza and Lebanon will be part of the discussions of this year’s summit and will be reflected in the final communiqué.

The BRICS Plus meeting, involving leaders of the member states of the BRICS group and countries interested in cooperation with this group, is scheduled for Thursday, October 24.

