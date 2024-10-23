Oct 23, 2024, 2:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85637042
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Large number of Israeli armored vehicles damaged: Report

Oct 23, 2024, 2:14 PM
News ID: 85637042
Large number of Israeli armored vehicles damaged: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media outlets have acknowledged that the tanks and armored vehicles of the occupying regime have been damaged by Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance groups.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted high-ranking sources of the Israeli army as saying that the army’s maintenance and repair center cannot repair this amount of tanks, armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles.

The sources did not mention the exact number of tanks and weapons damaged by Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance groups.

The damaged vehicles include Merkava tanks, and Tiger and Etan armored vehicles, which are carried out by the maintenance center of the Israeli army.

6125**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .