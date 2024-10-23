Iran urges int’l bodies to document gross HR violations by Zionist regime

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian national, Dr. Ali Heydari, in Lebanon during the Zionist regime’s barbaric attack.

Martyr Heydari was present in Beirut to provide medical assistance to people in need in Lebanon, the statement reads.

The Zionist regime’s targeting of Dr. Heydari, who worked as a doctor and paramedic to treat the wounded and help the sick, is a clear violation of the 1949 Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, and is considered a war crime, it added.

Since the beginning of the genocidal plot in Gaza and the subsequent invasion of Lebanon, the Zionist regime has repeatedly attacked medical centers and doctors and paramedics, and in addition to the complete destruction of many hospitals and the killing of the sick and wounded, hundreds of doctors have been martyred, it noted.

The Foreign Ministry also urged the competent organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization, to document repeated cases of gross violations of international humanitarian rights and attacks on hospitals and medical staff in Gaza and Lebanon.

