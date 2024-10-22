Oct 22, 2024, 11:51 PM
Hezbollah hits Zionist bases, downs Hermes 450 drone

Hezbollah hits Zionist bases, downs Hermes 450 drone

Tehran, IRNA - Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, in the continuation of retaliatory attacks against the positions of the Zionist regime, targeted a military industrial company of this regime, an infantry unit, several gatherings and armored vehicles of the enemy and shot down the "Hermes 450" drone of the Zionist regime over Jabshit settlement with a surface-to-air missile.

According to Al-Ahd news website, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement announced that 'Ta'a' military industry company was the target of a missile attack.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the stable Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip, in support of its heroic and noble resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in line with the execution of the series of Khyber operations and in response to the aggression of the Zionist enemy, the Islamic resistance yesterday targeted Ta'a Military Industries Company in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with special missiles.

Meantime, media sources reported the death and injury of five soldiers of the Zionist regime in the Lebanese Hezbollah attack on the 'Upper Galilee' region.

Hezbollah hits Zionist bases, downs Hermes 450 drone

Also, the Zionist army admitted the death of the deputy commander of the "9308" battalion in the battles in Lebanon.

