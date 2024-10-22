Hezbollah hits Zionist bases, downs Hermes 450 drone

According to Al-Ahd news website, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement announced that 'Ta'a' military industry company was the target of a missile attack.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the stable Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip, in support of its heroic and noble resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in line with the execution of the series of Khyber operations and in response to the aggression of the Zionist enemy, the Islamic resistance yesterday targeted Ta'a Military Industries Company in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with special missiles.

Meantime, media sources reported the death and injury of five soldiers of the Zionist regime in the Lebanese Hezbollah attack on the 'Upper Galilee' region.

Also, the Zionist army admitted the death of the deputy commander of the "9308" battalion in the battles in Lebanon.

