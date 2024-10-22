Palestinian fighters deal major blows on Israeli forces

According to a report from the SAMA news agency, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released photos of an Israeli Merkava tank that was targeted by an explosion and destroyed in Jabalia.

Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades said two Israeli military bulldozers were targeted in the al-Falouja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, using mortars, Yasin 105 rockets, and Shawaz bombs.

It also said resistance fighters successfully targeted an Israeli D9 military bulldozer with a bomb in northern Gaza City.

Separately, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades said that they targeted Israeli forces stationed in the Netzarim Corridor with short-range 107mm rockets.

Hebrew media reported that an Israeli soldier was killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the death of a soldier from the 50th battalion of the Nahal Brigade, attributing it to an “operational incident".

4353**2050