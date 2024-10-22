Iranian Air Force Commander arrives in Pakistan

The Iranian military delegation, led by Brigadier General Vahedi, arrived at Nur Khan Air Force Base in Islamabad, where they were warmly welcomed by Pakistani Air Force officials, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam and the Iranian military attaché in Pakistan, Colonel Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi on Tuesday.

Tomorrow, the commander of the Iranian Air Force will visit the Indus Shield exercise at Mushaf Air Base.

Following that, Brigadier General Vahedi is scheduled to meet Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the commander of the Pakistani Air Force, at the Pakistan Air Force headquarters in Islamabad in the coming days.

During his official visit to Pakistan, Brigadier General Vahedi will also meet with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

It is worth mentioning that bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of defense, military, and security, including the exchange of delegations from the armed forces of the two countries, have made significant progress in recent years.

