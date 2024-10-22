Three Persian Gulf islands are inseparable part of Iran: IRGC navy commander

"The three (Persian Gulf) islands are Iranian islands and we have said many times that they are called Iran and have belonged to Iran since ancient times," Rear Admiral Tangsiri said.

"The Emiratis should not let their enemies say these things and set the region on fire," he added.

Admiral Tangsiri reminded that of course, the westerners are looking to project the issue of the islands and now that they are oppressing the Muslims in Gaza and Lebanon, and stressed that the Westerners are definitely looking for an excuse to justify their presence in the region, and that is why they are using the islands as an excuse.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

Iran has, time and again, warned against baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties, saying those statements lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

2050