President Pezeshkian arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS summit

Upon his arrival in Kazan, Iranian president was accompanied by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, the Minister of Oil as the head of the Iranian side of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries, the President's Office and the Deputy President's Office for Political Affairs.

According to the announcement of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is leaving for Kazan to join the delegation of the president at the BRICS summit after intensive consultations with the authorities of the two southern neighboring countries (Bahrain and Kuwait).

Before departing for Russia, Pezeshkian highlighted that they plan to reach good agreements in the fields of energy, industry, trade, and tourism on this trip.

President Pezeshkian made remarks at Mehrabad International Airport on Tuesday before departing for Kazan, Russia, where he will participate in the 2024 BRICS Summit, following an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that BRICS is an organization established to foster unity and cohesion among its members and to control the undisputed power of the US.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to meet with the presidents of Russia, China, India, and several other countries attending the summit, the Iranian president added.

He emphasized that presidents at the summit will present their stances on BRICS, and this visit could influence the United States' unilateralism.

Pezeshkian added that the BRICS summit will enhance cooperation among member countries against the unilateral actions of the US.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver three speeches at various BRICS meetings and will hold discussions with the presidents of different countries to strengthen bilateral relations.

The 16th BRICS Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Kazan city, Russia’s Tatarstan and this is the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in this important international summit as an official and permanent member of BRICS.

Established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the bloc was expanded a year later with the addition of South Africa. The alliance was further expanded into BRICS+ last year with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joining as permanent members.

