Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack against key Israeli position

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had targeted a key Israeli position in Tiberias in northeastern occupied Palestine, media outlets reported.

The group said that it would ramp up targeting the positions of the Zionist regime in line with showing solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a related development, some 16 Israeli soldiers were wounded in the recent conflict with the combatants of Hezbollah.

In previous weeks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had targeted strategic locations in the Israeli city of Eilat and warned of further escalation if Israeli forces continued their assault on Gaza.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has exceeded 42,500 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

7129**4354