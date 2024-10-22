Iran not after war but fully prepared for one: FM

Addressing a press conference in Kuwait on Tuesday, Araghchi said that regional countries can prevent a disaster in the region through joint efforts.

“I think there is a common understanding to avoid tension,” he said, referring to his conversations in regional countries and in Kuwait as the 11th destination of recent trips.

“We have done our best to reduce the tension, but we are prepared to deal with any scenario,” he noted.

Iran’s missile attack on the Israeli military and security facilities was a defensive move and a response to the regime’s attacks, he stated.

“Our message is very clear, the Zionist regime is seeking to expand the war in the region and we must stop this disaster,” Araghchi said.

He warned that the situation in Gaza and Lebanon is critical and Israel’s attacks must stop.

The Iranian government continues its good neighborliness policy, he stressed.

“All the neighbors assured us that they will not allow their soil and air space to be used against Iran,” Araghchi said.

“We are closely monitoring the movements of US bases and are keeping an eye on all their movements and flights, and we will convey the information we have about them in Kuwait to the Kuwaiti authorities,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“We are after stopping the war in the entire region, in Gaza and Lebanon, but there may be different methods and we are following all of them and we are in contact with the countries that are active in this regard.”

Iran enjoys more than $10 bn worth of trade relations with the Persian Gulf states, he said, adding that the economic capacities between Iran and Kuwait are very high.

Regarding Israel’s threats, Araghchi said that all regional countries “have told us that they are against any attack on Iran.”

“Targeting nuclear facilities and even threatening nuclear facilities is an international crime, of course, we know that Israel does not comply with any rules,” he added.

