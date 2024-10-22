Oct 22, 2024, 11:53 AM
President Pezeshkian visits Hamas office in Tehran to pay tribute to Sinwar

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has visited the office of Hamas in Tehran to pay tribute to Yahya Sinwar, the martyred leader of the Resistance group.

Pezeshkian held talks with Khaled Qaddoumi, the Representative of the Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, on Tuesday.

During the visit, he said that certain governments that make comments on human rights and international law are violators of all the laws they claim to adhere to.

Europe and the US armed Israel with all their might and are fully defending any crimes against humanity, he added.

"Where are the awakened consciences that claim to defend the rights of women and children?" he asked.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the Israeli regime will receive an appropriate response if it attacks Iran.

Sinwar, the head of Hamas Politburo, was martyred in the terrorist act of the Zionist regime last week.

Sinwar, also known as Abu Ibrahim, was born in 1962 in a refugee camp in Khan Younis, but his family was displaced by Zionist gangs during the 1948 Nakba.

