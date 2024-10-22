Oct 22, 2024, 9:23 AM
Israeli regime confirms rocket attack on occupied Golan Heights

Tehran, IRNA – The army of the Israeli regime has confirmed the explosion of a suspicious object from the east in the occupied Golan Heights.

The regime claimed that the object which was tracked in an area in the occupied Golan Heights crashed without causing casualties, Al Jazeera reported early on Tuesday.

According to the regime’s claim, its army managed to track an object fired from Lebanon to Upper Galilee in the north of the occupied territories.

Some Zionist news outlets reported hours ago that the sound of sirens was heard at Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai and Kfar Giladi warning of penetration near the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

It came days after the Islamic resistance in Iraq targeted an important base through drones in the occupied Golan Heights.

The resistance group had already warned that it would aggravate its attacks on the occupied territories if Israel continued aggressions against the Gaza Strip.

The number of those who have been killed in Gaza since last October has passed 42,000.

