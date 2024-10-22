US military base in Syria hit in missile strike: Report

The US has not yet responded to the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility for the air raid, according to the report.

Simultaneously, US forces from the US base in Koniko Gas Field reportedly shelled two villages, Hawija Sakr and al-Jafra, in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Mayadeen added.

The Syrian government has time and again accused US forces and militants operating in eastern and northeastern Syria of looting the country’s oil reserves. Damascus has vowed to put an end to their presence in those regions.

After the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group, which acted as the US’s proxy in Syria, in December 2017, American forces directly replaced the group and since then, they continued to extract and steal Syrian oil and perpetrate violence against the Arab country’s people.

